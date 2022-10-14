Animator Yoshitaka Kohno Passes Away

Set in 1926, this rural detective tale follows a teen sleuth who can tell when people are lying.

― Following on the heels of My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files into English-language translation, Usotoki Rhetoric once again brings us to the early days of the Showa Era to follow a lady detective. But where the former series is a by-the-(enjoyable)-book tale in the Nancy Drew or Penny Parker vein, ...