News
Animator Yoshitaka Kohno Passes Away
posted on by Alex Mateo
Animator Makoto Tamaru posted on Twitter on Thursday that animator Yoshitaka Kohno has passed away.
Kohno had reported a seizure and a wound from a couple of months ago.
He graduated from Miyajima Technical High School and worked at multiple anime studios, such as Ashi Productions, AIC, and ufotable.
Kohno was the character designer for Magical Girl Pretty Sammy (pictured right) and Magical Canan. He was an animator on numerous anime, including Bleach, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent, Magical Girl Pretty Sammy, Tenchi Forever!: The Movie, Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture - Prince of Darkness, Queen's Blade: Beautiful Warriors, and Shangri-La. He was also an animation director for Bleach the Movie: Memories of Nobody, Ah! My Goddess: The Movie, Tenchi Muyo GXP, Magical Canan, Battle Athletes Victory, Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu, Dual! Parallel Trouble Adventure, and God Mars: Untold Legend.
Source: Makoto Tamaru's Twitter account