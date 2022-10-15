Anime Concert Market Grew 195% in 2021, But is Still Half of Pre-Pandemic Revenue

Market revenue hit 12.1 billion yen in 2021, 4.1 billion yen in 2020

The Pia Sōken live entertainment research company revealed on October 5 that anime-related live entertainment events (including anime song concerts, and concerts centering on anime voice actors and singers) recorded a total market revenue of 12.1 billion yen (about US$81.34 million) from the period of January to December 2021.

The number represents a 195% increase from 2020's low of 4.1 billion yen (about US$27.6 million by current conversion) brought about by the dearth of events due to COVID-19. The 2021 number, however, represents just under 50% of the 2019 market revenue of 24.5 billion yen (about US$164.7 million by current conversion) prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable live entertainment events in 2021 included the Animelo Summer Live (which was canceled in 2020) in August 2021, as well as Animax Musix, which had both a live streamed event in January 2021 and a live audience event in November 2021.