Anime Concert Market Grew 195% in 2021, But is Still Half of Pre-Pandemic Revenue

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Market revenue hit 12.1 billion yen in 2021, 4.1 billion yen in 2020

The Pia Sōken live entertainment research company revealed on October 5 that anime-related live entertainment events (including anime song concerts, and concerts centering on anime voice actors and singers) recorded a total market revenue of 12.1 billion yen (about US$81.34 million) from the period of January to December 2021.

The number represents a 195% increase from 2020's low of 4.1 billion yen (about US$27.6 million by current conversion) brought about by the dearth of events due to COVID-19. The 2021 number, however, represents just under 50% of the 2019 market revenue of 24.5 billion yen (about US$164.7 million by current conversion) prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable live entertainment events in 2021 included the Animelo Summer Live (which was canceled in 2020) in August 2021, as well as Animax Musix, which had both a live streamed event in January 2021 and a live audience event in November 2021.

Sources: Pia Sōken, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)

