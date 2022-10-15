Jiro Matsumoto's beautiful place Manga Resumes in 2023

Complex announced on Thursday that Jiro Matsumoto 's beautiful place manga will resume publication in 2023.

Matsumoto launched the manga on Comiplex in April 2021, and Hero's Inc. published the latest chapter on January 21. Hero's Inc. published the first compiled volume on March 29.

The gun-action manga follows two girls born in Japan during a civil war. Shimon Hanazawa is a woman who participates in her school's "volunteer activities," and Momoko Kо̄saka is her classmate and instructor.

Matsumoto and Yoshio Nagai launched the Ichigeki manga in Comic Ran in April 2016, before moving the manga later to Comic Ran Twins . The manga ended in November 2020. LEED Publishing published the manga's seventh and final compiled volume in March 2021. Matsumoto drew the manga and Nagai was credited with the original work.

Matsumoto most recently launched the Regiment manga in Comic Ran Twins magazine on May 13, and ended the series on September 13. The manga's one compiled volume will ship in December.

Matsumoto launched the Velveteen & Mandala manga in Ohta's Manga Erotics F magazine after ending his Freesia manga in 2009. Ohta compiled and published the manga in one book volume in November 2009. Vertical published the manga in English.

Source: Comiplex's Twitter account