My Special One Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Health

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine announced on Thursday that Momoko Kōda 's My Special One ( Kimi ga Tokubetsu ) manga went on hiatus starting in the November issue of the magazine due to the author's poor health. The November issue of the Bessatsu Margaret magazine released on Thursday. Shueisha will reveal the manga's return date at a later time.

Viz Media will launch the manga in English in spring 2023 and describes its story:

A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart!

Kōda launched the manga in the April issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in March 2019. Shueisha shipped the 10th compiled volume on August 25.

