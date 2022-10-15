Yasuhiro Yoshiura's Time of Eve Anime Gets Stage Play in December

6-episode net anime originally debuted in 2008, film version in 2010

Directions, Inc. announced on Wednesday that Yasuhiro Yoshiura 's Time of Eve ( Eve no Jikan ) anime is getting a stage play adaptation. The play will run at Tokyo's Hakuhinkan Gekijō theater from December 23-29.

The play stars Toshiki Seto and Maria Kano. Other actors include: Tomoru Akazawa , Mirei Shiroki, Yui Itō, Yūsuke Seto , Takeru Naya , Ryūnosuke Kawai, Hiro Yūmi, and Daisuke Yanase.

Kōichi Ogita is directing the play and Hiroshi Hosokawa is writing the script.

Directions, Inc. and Studio Rikka , the two production studios behind the original anime, describe the story:

Two high school boys grapple with their own humanity in a world where people are serviced by androids distinguished from their masters only by the halo-like rings above their heads. Public mores, enforced by the shadowy Robot Ethics Committee, dictate that androids be treated like appliances, and those who empathize with their robots are branded as "android-holics." Rikuo and his childhood pal Masaki find their assumptions about androids radically challenged when they come across Time of EVE, a cafe where androids and people are treated as equals. Liberated from the strictures of the Ethics Committee, Masaki and Rikuo must confront old wounds of betrayal and grief, and are faced with decisions that put their friendship and families on the line.

The six-episode Time of Eve net anime series originally released in 2008. Yasuhiro Yoshiura directed the anime, wrote the story and script, and storyboarded the anime. He was also the sound director and was in charge of the anime's CG. A compiled film version released in Japan in March 2010. Pied Piper released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North America in 2014 and 2015.