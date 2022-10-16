Ahare! Meisaku-kun Anime's Exhibit Gets New Exclusive Anime

Exhibit runs in Tokyo from November 9-20

The official website for the Ahare! Meisaku-kun anime shorts announced on Friday that the franchise is getting its first exhibition. The exhibition will run in the Shibuya PARCO building in Tokyo from November 9-20. The exhibition will also feature an original exclusive anime titled "Bolt, Bu Yamerutteyo" (Bolt, Said He Would Quit the Club). The below video advertises the exhibition.

The exhibition will also include a radio show, a video featuring messages from the cast, a diorama exhibit, and a gallery focusing on the making of the show. Those who attend will get a bonus trading card.

The show premiered in April 2016 during NHK Educational TV's Beat World variety show with 39 five-minute episodes. AnimeLog (Anilog) began streaming the anime on its global YouTube channel in November 2020.

AnimeLog describes the series:

Once upon a time, there was a prestigious school called "Ryugu Elementary School" that produced many famous characters. One day, an ordinary boy named "Matsuda Meisaku" entered Ryugu Elementary School. Will he be able to graduate from the school as a masterpiece character, surrounded by a lot of strong characters such as 'Sweetie' who is super stupid and high-tension, 'Musubi' who is mad and called 'Onigiri', 'Nokio' who is a narcissist and calls himself a robot, and 'Bolt' who is obviously faster than a rabbit?

The anime's sixth season premiered in April 2021, and aired until March. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

The staff of the anime launched a Makuake crowdfunding campaign for a new season of the anime on April 8, and the campaign met its goal on the same day. The project raised 19,938,500 yen (about US$145,800) by the time it ended on June 20. The new season is titled Ahare! Meisaku-kun Ryūgūchū-hen , and it premiered on August 26.