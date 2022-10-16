Akari Kitō Performs Chained Soldier Anime's Opening Song

Kito also voices 2023 anime's heroine

The official Twitter account for the television anime of writer Takahiro and artist Yōhei Takemura 's Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave or literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga revealed on Sunday that Akari Kitō is performing the anime's opening theme song. Kito is also voicing the anime's heroine Kyōka Uzen.

Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ ) is the anime's general director. Gorō Kuji ( Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha , White Album , Trinity Seven ). Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is handling the series composition. Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi ( Bakugan Battle Planet ) are writing the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii ( Tawawa on Monday ) is designing the characters. Kaoru Nishimura ( Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl ) is in charge of color design.

The anime will premiere in 2023.

Yūya Hirose and Akari Kitō are starring in the anime as Yūki Wakura and Kyōka Uzen, respectively.

Other cast members include:

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.