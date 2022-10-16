Hiroki Tomisawa, Kentarō Hidano's Super Smartphone Manga Ends

Manga's final volume in January to feature epilogue story

This year's 46th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Hiroki Tomisawa and Kentarō Hidano 's Super Smartphone ( Sugoi Smaho ) manga.

The manga's second volume will ship in December, and the third and final volume with a new epilogue will release in January.

Tomisawa and Hidano launched the manga in this year's 23rd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on May 9. The first volume shipped on September 2.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the manga in English. Viz Media stated the manga follows a high school student who "finds a phone that can search for anything on Earth and uses it to solve difficult crime cases."

Hidano and Rokurō Sano 's ZIGA manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, and ended in June 2018. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English as part of its Jump Start initiative.

Tomisawa previously worked on the Senka no Kanojo and Who I Am: Kore ga Jibun da! to Iu Kagayaki manga.

