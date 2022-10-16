Kaiten Books Launches The Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top Manga on November 4

Company also details upcoming physical releases

Kaiten Books announced on Saturday that it will launch the first volume of Manzi Mazi, Parabola, and falmaro's The Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top ( Teihen Ryūshu no Kanchigai Eiyūtan ) manga digitally in English on November 4.

The company also announced that it will ship the physical editions of the fourth volume of Tsukiya 's The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting manga on December 2 and the sixth volume Shoji Goji , Bibi , and Gaou 's Loner Life in Another World manga on December 9. Additionally, Kaiten Books announced that Gacha Girls Corps and "other series" will also get physical releases.

Kaiten Books describes The Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top :

Welcome to the Barony of Babalon, where barbarians battle and blasphemous believers babble. After the death of the Babalons, the Baron and Baroness of the Barony, young Rize Babalon inherits both the title of Baron of Babalon and the barren Barony of Babalon. But as soon as he rises to the rank and files paperwork to take over, the rank-and-file citizens of the barony rise up and try to take over instead. But to save himself, Baron Rize does what he does best! He sucks up to the citizens! magic is the divine might that makes divine right for the nobility and aristocracy to rule. But our young baron decides to use that power for the citizens and bribe his way into a comfortable life. Or so he thought! His approval ratings suddenly skyrocket, and before he knows it, his people hail him as a savior! His magic may be revolutionary, but he didn't want a revolution! He just wanted to relax on the seaside, not commit regicide! He started empty-headed and empty-handed, but now things are getting out of hand! And thus begins the Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top!

H. Anthony Israel is translating the English edition of the manga. Jack Diaz is editing while Arbash Mughal is typesetting. Ryan Fornoles is in charge of quality assurance.

Overlap launched the original light novel series by writer Mazi and illustrator falmaro in April 2020, and published the third volume in June 2021. Overlap launched Parabola's manga adaptation on the Comic Gardo website in October 2020, and published the sixth volume on August 25.

Source: Press release