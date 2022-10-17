Japanese Toy Merchandise Company Sun Arrow Caught Up in Olympics Bribery Scandal

Former Tokyo Olympic executive Haruyuki Takahashi accepted bribes from company

Japanese prosecutors are accusing former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi of allegedly accepting bribes from Sun Arrow, a toy merchandise company known for making plush for Studio Ghibli films and other anime. They believe the 78-year-old Takahashi has received a total of 8 million yen (about US$54,000) from the company.

The Tokyo prosecutors' special investigation squad accused Takahashi of lobbying the Olympic organization committee to extend favors to Sun Arrow over the sale of merchandise for the Olympic games. According to the Mainichi newspaper's website, a source said the 8 million yen was sent to a consulting firm run by Takahashi's friend before being transferred to Takahashi. Due to his former position, Takahashi had great influence over the selection of Olympic sponsors.

Police had previously arrested Takahashi three times on suspicion of accepting bribes related to Olympic sponsorships from three other firms: Aoki Holdings Inc., Kadokawa , and Daiko Advertising . Takahashi was also a former senior managing director of Japanese advertising agency and exclusive agent for the Olympics' Japanese sponsors, Dentsu Inc. According to the Mainichi's sources, the special investigation team has also discovered that Takahashi is alleged to have persuaded Dentsu to use advertisement agency ADK Holdings Inc. as a marketing agent. The investigation team discovered that ADK paid about 19 million yen (about US$128,000) to his friend's consulting firm.

Source: The Mainichi