Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Game's Story Trailer Reveals March 14 Release

March 17 in Europe, March 24 in Oceania

NIS America began streaming a story trailer on Monday for its upcoming English release of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes : Trails to Azure game, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 14, 2023 in North America. The game will then launch on March 17 in Europe and March 24 in Oceania.

NIS America is also releasing The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes : Trails into Reverie games in English for PS4, Switch, and PC. The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero launched on September 27 in North America, on September 30 in Europe, and on October 7 in Australia and New Zealand. The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails and The Legend of Heroes : Trails into Reverie will launch in 2023.

The original The Legend of Heroes : Trails to Azure ( The Legend of Heroes : Ao no Kiseki ) shipped for PSP in September 2011, and the The Legend of Heroes : Ao no Kiseki Eolution port launched for PlayStation Vita in June 2014. The game launched in Japan for PS4 in May 2020. The game is a sequel to The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero game.

The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki (Trails of Black) game debuted for the PS4 in September 2021. The game celebrated Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and started the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise .

The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that is slated to debut in early 2023.