Romantic Killer Anime Streams Creditless Opening Theme Song

YURiKA performs theme song "ROMA☆KiRA" for October 27 anime

Netflix began streaming the creditless opening theme song video for the anime of Wataru Momose 's Romantic Killer manga on Monday. YURiKA performs the anime's opening theme song "ROMA☆KiRA."

Rie Takahashi plays protagonist Anzu Hoshino, while Mikako Komatsu plays Riri.

The cast also includes:

Yuichiro Umehara as Tsukasa Kazuki, a handsome guy at Anzu's school

as Tsukasa Kazuki, a handsome guy at Anzu's school Gakuto Kajiwara as Junta Hayami, high school baseball ace and Anzu's childhood friend

as Junta Hayami, high school baseball ace and Anzu's childhood friend Natsuki Hanae as Hijiri Koganei, a wealthy scion

as Hijiri Koganei, a wealthy scion Kenjiro Tsuda as Tsuchiya, Hijiri's personal butler

as Tsuchiya, Hijiri's personal butler Manaka Iwami as Saki, Anzu's best friend

as Saki, Anzu's best friend Hiro Shimono as Manato, the friend with whom Tsukasa can let his guard down

The series will debut on Netflix on October 27.

Netflix describes the anime:

Anzu Hoshino is a "non-heroine type" high school girl who pays no attention to fashion or romance and spends every day playing video games. When the wizard Riri suddenly appears, Anzu is forced to participate in the Magical World's project to stop population decline. This romantic comedy depicts what happens when Anzu goes from living a life immersed in her three favorite things — video games, chocolate, and cats — to being surrounded by handsome guys. Anzu is steadfast in her claim that she never wanted to live in a dating simulation game. She meets a handsome guy who is so popular it hurts, a clean-cut and athletic childhood friend, and a beautiful rich young guy who is naive about the outside world. By meeting Anzu, they all begin to change gradually.

Kazuya Ichikawa ( The World Ends with You the Animation , SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor ) is directing the anime at Domerica . Sayuri Ooba ( Sweet Valerian , First Love Monster ) is in charge of series composition, and is also penning scripts alongside Hiroko Fukuda ( Amanchu! Advance , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ). Arisa Matsuura ( Clean Freak! Aoyama kun , SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor ) is designing the characters. Ryo Kawasaki and Tomoyuki Kono are composing the music.

Mikako Komatsu will perform the ending theme song "Romantic Love ~Renai Shimasen ka?☆~ (Won't You Fall in Love).

Momose launched the manga in Shonen Jump+ in July 2019, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the fourth and final compiled book volume in September 2002.