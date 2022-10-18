Crunchyroll Increases Monthly Price in Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, More Territories

Crunchyroll revealed that it will increase its monthly subscription price on October 31 in several territories, across a mix of web and mobile, including:

Chile

Canada

Austria

Finland

Argentina

Australia

New Zealand

Mexico

Netherlands

Faroe Islands

Greenland

Some Funimation prices will also change across a mix of web and mobile in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Chile. Also, some Funimation prices will decrease in Brazil, Peru and Colombia.

Crunchyroll and Funimation are adjusting prices in a selection of international markets for some Premium plans "as part of creating a unified subscription service."

Funimation increased prices on August 31 because it is transitioning to a unified subscription service with Crunchyroll . The prices increased from US$5.99 per month to US$7.99 for the Premium plan and US$7.99 to US$9.99 for the Premium Plus plan.

Crunchyroll lowered its monthly subscription price in almost 100 countries and territories in July.

Crunchyroll implemented its first major price increase in its history in the United States, Great Britain, Australia and the Nordics in 2019, and implemented its multi-tier subscription offerings in 2020.

Crunchyroll announced in March that it would no longer offer free ad-supported viewing starting with its spring 2022 season line-up. Crunchyroll will instead require that viewers have a subscription to access new and continuing simulcasts. The company added that the first three episodes of each title will be available for ad-supported viewing for a week after their premiere on Crunchyroll until a certain point, and subsequent episodes will be limited to subscribers. Crunchyroll confirmed that with continuing anime, ad-supported viewing will not be available with episodes starting with the spring season, but episodes prior to the spring season will be available. The company updated its statement last week that "AVOD content will rotate and refresh regularly."

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim 's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll . Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll via Lawrence Brenner's Twitter account