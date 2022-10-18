Hakuri's One Room of Happiness Manga Listed as Ending in 11th Volume

Manga launched in 2017; inspired live-action series in 2018, spinoff manga in 2019

Amazon is listing the 11th compiled book volume of Hakuri 's One Room of Happiness ( SACHIiro no One Room ) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on December 21.

Hakuri launched the manga on pixiv and Twitter before switching it to Gangan pixiv in February 2017. Square Enix published the manga's 10th volume on May 20. Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally.

The story centers on a girl and her kidnapper. The kidnapper removes the girl from the troubles in her former life and provides her with a taste of happiness. The girl starts to enjoy living with her kidnapper, and she vows to marry him one day.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on the AbemaTV streaming service in July 2018. The series was canceled on the Kanto region's TV Asahi channel amidst criticism that it portrayed real-life kidnapping in a positive light. The show still aired on the Kansai region's ABC channel.

Hakuri wrote a spinoff of the manga titled Seikai no Tantei , which is a prequel to the original manga and features the detective character Hijiri Matsubase as the protagonist. Square Enix published the first volume of the spinoff manga in September 2019. The manga ended in its fourth volume, which shipped on May 20.

Source: Amazon