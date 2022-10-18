Live-Action 'And Yet, You Are So Sweet' Film Casts Yumena Yanai

Yanai plays Chigira fan Hina in March 2023 film

The official website for the live-action film of Kujira Anan 's And Yet, You Are So Sweet ( Na no ni, Chigira-kun ga Amasugiru ) manga revealed on Wednesday that Yumena Yanai (live-action Laid-Back Camp 's Aoi, live-action The Violence Action's Rikka) joins the cast as the high school girl HIna, a fan of Chigira.

Mei Hata (live-action Wasteful Days of High School Girls , right in visual below) plays heroine Maaya Kisaragi, while Naniwa Danshi idol unit member Kyōhei Takahashi ( BL Metamorphosis , left) plays Sui Chigira.

Other cast members include Rihito Itagaki as Sōma Tezuka, and Riko as Chika Obara.

The film will open in Japan on March 3, 2023.

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the film, with a script by Haruka Ōkita. Shochiku is distributing the film.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally. The company describes the manga:

Maaya Kisaragi, 16 years old, finally confessed to her crush...only to be flatly rejected and ridiculed on social media after. To make matters worse, the most popular guy in her grade, Chigira-kun, overheard her despondent muttering about the whole thing. But instead of making fun of her, he comforts her...and proposes an odd solution to her heartbreak!

Anan launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 13. Kodansha USA Publishing published the fifth volume in English on January 18.