One Piece Film Red Stays at #1 for 11th Weekend, Live-Action Karada Sagashi Horror Film Opens at #2

The One Piece Film Red anime stayed at #1 for an 11th straight weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 168,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 233,141,120 yen (about US$1.56 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 12.31 million tickets for a cumulative total of 17,100,912,060 yen (about US$114 million).

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #11 all-time highest earning film in Japan.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.



The live-action film of Katsutoshi Murase and Welzard 's Karada Sagashi (Body Search) horror manga opened on Friday, and debuted at #2 for the weekend. The film sold 131,000 tickets over the weekend, and 166,000 tickets over its first three days (Friday-Sunday). The film earned 165 million yen (about US$1.10 million) over the weekend, and earned a total of 210 million yen (about US$1.41 million) over its first three days (Friday-Sunday).

Kanna Hashimoto plays protagonist Asuka Morisaki, and director Eiichirō Hasumi ( Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , live-action Assassination Classroom ) reunited with Hashimoto for the first time in six years. Harumi Doki penned the script, and Yūgo Kanno composed the film's music.

Welzard 's original cellphone novel on the Everystar site inspired Murase's manga adaptation. The manga inspired a series of anime shorts that debuted on Production I.G 's Tate Anime (now Anime Beans ) app in July 2017.



The live-action sequel film based on Aoi Hiiragi 's Whisper of the Heart ( Mimi o Sumaseba ) manga opened on Friday and debuted at #4 in its first the weekend. The film sold 79,000 tickets over the weekend, and 108,000 tickets in its first three days (Friday-Sunday). The film earned 109 million yen (about US$732,700) over the weekend, and 147 million yen (about US$988,000) in its first three days (Friday-Sunday).

Yūichirō Hirakawa (live-action The Promised Neverland , ERASED / Boku dake ga Inai Machi , Waiting for Spring , Rookies, JIN projects) directed the movie. Anne Watanabe performed a cover of Michio Yamagami 's popular folk song "Tsubasa o Kudasai" as the film's theme song.

The original manga inspired an anime film by Yoshifumi Kondō and Studio Ghibli in 1995.



Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , the latest film in the Utano☆Princesama franchise , rose from #8 to #6 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 79,956,830 yen (about US$537,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,302,275,270 yen (about US$8.75 million).

The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The film sold 86,500 tickets and earned 140 million yen (about US$996,400) in its first three days. The film earned about 69.61 million yen (about US$495,400) on its opening day on September 2, earning 63% more than the previous film in the franchise , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , did on its first day when it opened in Japan in June 2019.

The film — described as part of a "new theatrical film series" — is entirely composed of concert footage of the ST☆RISH idol group. Noriyasu Agematsu was once again credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden composed the music, and A-1 Pictures produced the film. Shochiku is distributing the film.



Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch (Delicious Party Precure The Movie: The Dreaming Child's Lunch), the anime film for the Delicious Party♡Precure anime, dropped from #6 to #9 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 43,669,010 yen (about US$293,500) on Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a total of 757,611,700 yen (about US$5.09 million).

The film opened on September 23. Akifumi Zako ( Hugtto! Precure ) directed the film. Jin Tanaka ( Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! , Star Twinkle Precure: Hoshi no Uta ni Omoi wo Komete ) penned the script. Hitomi Matsuura ( Precure Miracle Universe ) designed the characters and was also the chief animation director. Shiho Terada returned from the television anime to compose the music. Moeha Nochimoto performed the film's theme song "Yōkoso, Okosama♡Dreamia" (Welcome to the Child's Dreamia).



The anime films of Yomiji Otono's To Me, The One Who Loved You ( Kimi o Aishita Hitori no Boku e ) and To Every You I've Loved Before ( Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e ) novels dropped off the top 10 in their second week. To Me, The One Who Loved You still earned 27,052,780 yen (about US$181,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total 125,300,600 yen (about US$842,100).