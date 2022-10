Resident Evil 4 Remake's 2nd Trailer Showcases Story Scenes

CAPCOM streamed the second trailer for the remake of its Resident Evil 4 game during its Resident Evil Showcase stream on Thursday. The video showcases scenes of the story and cinematics.

CAPCOM also revealed the game's Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition releases. The Deluxe Edition will contain additional content, such as bonus costumes, weapons, and a treasure map. The Collector's Edition will only be available in a physical release, and will include the content from the Deluxe Edition, as well as a figure of Leon, a phyiscal map, and art book. Those who pre-order the game will receive the "Attache Case: Gold" and "Special Charm: Handgun Ammo" in-game items, while those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition will receive the "Attache Case: Classic" and "Special Charm: Green Herb" in-game items.

The game will ship for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, 2023. CAPCOM teases that the game will have a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine.

CAPCOM released the Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game got a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.