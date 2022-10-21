Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Anime Gets English Dub

Toei Animation announced on Friday that the new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kōji Inada 's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga will get an English dub that will premiere "soon" on digital platforms. The company streamed an English-dubbed clip.

The anime premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the anime as it airs. The anime's 100th and final episode airs on Saturday.

The show went on hiatus after the Toei Animation hack in early March, and aired its first new episode in six weeks on April 16.

Kazuya Karasawa ( Dragon Ball Super episode director, Dragon Ball Super: Broly storyboards) is serving as series director at Toei Animation . Katsuhiko Chiba ( Rune Soldier , Baby Steps , Tiger Mask W ) is supervising the series' scripts. Emiko Miyamoto ( Maho Girls Precure! ) is designing the characters. Ayaka Fujii ( Studio Pablo ) is the art director. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music. Aya Mori is in charge of color design. Dragon Quest series director Yuji Horii is credited for supervising the original manga. Toei Animation is producing the anime, which is a hybrid of CG and 2D animation.

