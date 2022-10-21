Interviews With Monster Girls Manga Ends in December

Manga launched in 2014, inspired 2017 TV anime

The November issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on Thursday that Petosu 's Interviews with Monster Girls ( Demi-chan wa Kataritai ) manga will take a break in the next issue, before ending with its last chapter in December.

The manga's 10th compiled book volume previously revealed in November 2021 that the manga's 11th volume would be the final volume, and would ship in fall 2022.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English and it describes the story:

Monsters of legend walk among us, going by the name “demi-humans.” Ever since he's discovered the “demis,” one young man has become obsessed with them. So when he gets a job as a teacher at a high school for demi-girls, it's a dream come true! But these demis, who include a rambunctious vampire, a bashful headless girl, and a succubus, have all the problems normal teenagers have, on top of their supernatural conditions. How to handle a classroom full of them?!

The manga launched in the debut issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in September 2014. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in April 2021 when Young Magazine the 3rd ended publication.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The manga has a spinoff manga by Kae Hashimoto and Hajime Honda titled Occult-chan wa Katarenai (Can't Talk With Occult Girls) that launched in Young Magazine the 3rd in January 2019. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in the same month as Interviews with Monster Girls . Kodansha also published the manga's eighth volume on June 20. The manga will also end with its ninth volume this fall.