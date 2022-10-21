Reborn to Master the Blade Anime Reveals More Cast, New Visual

The official website for the new television anime of Hayaken 's Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ( Eiyū-Ō, Bu o Kiwameru Tame Tensei-Su: Soshite, Sekai Saikyō no Minarai Kishi ) light novel series revealed more cast members and a new visual on Friday.

The new cast includes:

Haruka Shiraishi as Eris



Eri Kitamura as Sistia Rouge



Naomi Ōzora as Ripple



The anime will premiere in January 2023, and Crunchyroll will stream the show as it airs.

The show stars:

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Saiyuki Gaiden , Wild Adapter , Jūza Engi Engetsu Sangokuden ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Edens Zero , Anime-Gataris ) is in charge of series scripts. Reiichirō Ōfuji ( Fairy Ranmaru bank animation director) is designing the characters, with Tomoko Miyakawa , Rion Matsuda , and Maki Fukui as sub-character designers. Ōfuji, Miyakawa, and Matsuda are also the chief animation directors, alongside Masayuki Nomoto . Kenta Higashiohji ( Super Shiro , Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director, while Emi Takanashi is credited for sound effects.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and it describes the series:

Hero-King Inglis's last wish is to live again as a warrior. Though when he awakens, he realizes he's been reborn as a girl to a noble family! Even when rejected from the knighthood, she sets out to be the most extraordinary squire there ever was.

Hayaken began serializing the original novel story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in March 2019. Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Nagu . Moto Kuromura has been serializing the manga on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website.

The light novel series previously inspired two mini anime shorts in November 2020.