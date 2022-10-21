Revenger Original TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals New Character

Visual novel developer Nitroplus and distributor Shochiku 's Revenger. original television anime began streaming its second promo video on YouTube on Friday. The Twitter account for the anime states that the companies will announce character and cast information soon.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia. The company describes the anime:

As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?