To Your Eternity Manga Ends 2nd Arc, 3rd Arc Begins on January 25

Manga's 2nd arc launched in January 2020

This year's 47th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine published the final chapter of the second arc of Yoshitoki Ōima 's To Your Eternity ( Fumetsu no Anata e ) manga on Wednesday. The issue also revealed that the third arc will begin in the magazine's eighth 2023 issue on January 25.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice , featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

Crunchyroll is releasing the manga in English digitally, simultaneously with its Japanese release.

Ōima launched the manga in November 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The manga's first arc ended in December 2019, and the second arc launched in January 2020. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards in May 2019. The manga also ranked on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2019 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.

The manga is inspiring a television anime, and the first season premiered in April 2021. The second season will premiere on October 23.