Midnight Occult Civil Servants' Yōko Tamotsu Launches New Manga on November 1

"Buddy mystery" manga to follow falsely accused magician, detective with strong sense of justice

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website announced on Friday that Yōko Tamotsu ( Midnight Occult Civil Servants ) will launch a new manga titled Mahōtsukai no Hanzaisōsa (Magician's Criminal Investigation) on the website on November 1 at 11:00 a.m. JST.

The buddy mystery manga centers on a magician who has been falsely accused of something and a detective who has a strong sense of justice.

Tamotsu launched their Mayonaka no Occult Kōmuin ( Midnight Occult Civil Servants ) manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine in May 2015, and the manga also ran on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website. The manga ended on February 22. Kadokawa published the manga's 17th and final volume on March 23.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan and Funimation streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed episodes 13-15 of the show in September 2019. The episodes shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan in October 2019 after streaming on Hikari TV in September 2019. The manga's 12th volume shipped with an original anime DVD in November 2019.

The manga also inspired a novelization by Masumi Suzuki that the Kadokawa Horror Bunko label published in July 2018.