ADK Holdings President Arrested in Olympic Bribery Scandal

Shinichi Ueno allegedly gave 47 million yen in bribes

Tokyo police served an arrest warrant to advertising firm ADK Holdings' president Shinichi Ueno on Wednesday on suspicion of bribing former Tokyo Olympics Committee member Haruyuki Takahashi with 47 million yen (about US$313,500) to select ADK as a marketing agent for the Olympics, with police raiding the corporate headquarters of ADK Holdings on the same day.

Police also raided the headquarters of toy merchandise company Sun Arrow on Wednesday, following prosecutors accusing Takahashi of accepting a total of 7 million yen (about US$47,000, previously reported as 8 million yen) in bribes from Sun Arrow to select the company as the licensed maker of the Games' toys. Police also served a fourth arrest warrant to Takahashi for allegedly receiving a total of 54 million yen (about US$362,000) in bribes from ADK and Sun Arrow.

Police had previously arrested Takahashi three times on suspicion of accepting bribes related to Olympic sponsorships from three other firms: Aoki Holdings Inc., Kadokawa , and Daiko Advertising . Takahashi was also a former senior managing director of Japanese advertising agency and exclusive agent for the Olympics' Japanese sponsors, Dentsu Inc.

Source: The Japan Times via Hachima Kikō