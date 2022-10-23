Crunchyroll Reveals 'More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers' Anime's English Dub Cast

1st episode of English dub began streaming on Sunday

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday the English dub cast for the television anime of Yūki Kanamaru 's More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ( Fūfu Ijō, Koibito Miman . ) manga. The first episode of the English dub began streaming on Sunday.

The English dub cast includes:

Katelyn Barr , Matt David Rudd, Kayla Parker , Danielle Phillips, and Kristian Eros provide additional voices.

Aaron Roberts is the assistant ADR Director . Noah Whitehead is the ADR engineer. Macy Anne Johnson wrote the ADR scripts under Emily Neves ' supervision. John Van Doren is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered on AT-X , Sun TV , Tokyo MX , and KBS Kyoto on October 9, and on BS11 on October 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Pandora Hearts , Upotte!! ) is serving as the chief director, and Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , Monster Girl Doctor ) is directing at Studio Mother . Naruhisa Arakawa ( Kingdom , Twin Star Exorcists , Upotte!! ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Chizuru Kobayashi ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , Pandora Hearts ) is designing the characters. Akira Nagasaka is the color key artist, and Naoko Akuzawa (Team TillDawn) is directing the art. Misato Takahata ( Moe ) is the compositing director of photography, and Ichirō Chaen ( Typhoon Graphics ) is editing.

Liyuu performs the opening theme song "TRUE FOOL LOVE," and Nowlu performs the ending theme song "Stuck on you."

The manga centers on third-year high school student Jirō Yakuin, who gets saddled with his gyaru classmate Akari Watanabe for the class's "marriage training" project about practicing to be a married couple. Jirō is the complete opposite of Akari, but the two know that if they do well they will be able to switch partners to end up with their respective crushes, and so they force themselves to act like the perfect married couple.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2018, and Kadokawa published the ninth volume on October 4.

