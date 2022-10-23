One Piece Film Red Anime Streams English Dub Clip

Crunchyroll began streaming a clip from the English dub of the One Piece Film Red anime on Saturday.

GKIDS and Annecy screened the premiere of the film's English dub at Variety magazine's Animation Is Film Festival on Saturday.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #11 all-time highest earning film in Japan.

Crunchyroll will release the film in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. In addition, Crunchyroll Expo Australia hosted the subtitled premiere on September 16, and the North American premiere in New York on October 6 (which was also the first day of New York Comic Con).

The film sold 168,000 tickets last weekend, and earned 233,141,120 yen (about US$1.56 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 12.31 million tickets for a cumulative total of 17,100,912,060 yen (about US$114 million) as of October 16. The film has held its position at #1 for 11 straight weekends at the Japanese box office.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.