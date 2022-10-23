Skip Beat! Manga Takes 1-Month Break Due to Author's Health

This year's 22nd issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Thursday that Yoshiki Nakamura 's Skip Beat! manga is taking another one-month break from the magazine due to the author's illness. While Hakusensha publishes Hana to Yume twice a month, Skip Beat! usually only runs once a month (in every other issue).

The manga also took a break from the 20th issue of the magazine in September, and was supposed to return in the 22nd issue on Thursday, but Hakusensha and Nakamura decided to prioritize Nakamura's recovery and so the manga was also absent from the 22nd issue. The series will resume in the 24th issue of the magazine on November 18.

Nakamura explained in a note to readers that she had surgery recently.

Nakamura launched Skip Beat! in Hana to Yume in 2002, and Hakusensha published the manga's 48th volume on June 20. Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it will publish the 47th volume on November 1.

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime adaptation in 2008-2009. Right Stuf released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2018.

