Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Anime Reveals Final Chapter Trailer, Key Visual

Anime's final chapter begins in 19th episode

The official website for the television anime of AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth ( Utawarerumono: Futari no Hakuoro ) game began streaming the trailer of the anime's final chapter on Sunday:

The website also revealed the final chapter's key visual:

The anime will have 28 episodes, and the first two episodes premiered together in July. The anime's final chapter will start with the 19th episode next week. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth is the last game in the Utawarerumono trilogy. Atlus describes the story:

Chaos has taken hold of the land in Mask of Truth as a conniving general has unlawfully seized the throne of the mighty Yamato Empire. The only ones that stand in his way are a couple of familiar faces who must rally different kingdoms together and fight against the powerful Imperial army. An 80+ hours long visual novel/SRPG experience awaits as you'll get close with a new cast of colorful characters, fight in numerous exciting engagements with an enhanced battle system, explore intriguing new lands, and more.

The game launched in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

AQUAPLUS developed a new game titled Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten ( Monochrome Mobius: Toki no Taika ) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono franchise . The game launched on September 8.