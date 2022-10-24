8 Man vs Cyborg 009 Manga Enters Final Stage

Crossover of classic hero manga launched in July 2020

The December issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Wednesday that author Kyoichi Nanatsuki ( Project ARMS , Genma Taisen Rebirth ) and artist Masato Hayase 's ( Genma Taisen Rebirth ) 8 Man vs Cyborg 009 manga has entered the final stage, and Nanatsuki has finished the script for the final chapter. The next chapter of the manga will release in Champion RED 's March 2023 issue, which will ship on January 19.

The crossover manga launched in Champion RED magazine in July 2020. Shotaro Ishinomori , Kazumasa Hirai , and Jiro Kuwata are credited with the original work. Ishinomori Pro is also credited as an artist on the manga.

Shotaro Ishinomori 's Cyborg 009 manga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001 and films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga inspired the 009 Re:Cyborg movie in 2012 and the Cyborg 009 Call of Justice movie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime ( OVA ) with Devilman in 2015.

The story follows a global organization known as Black Ghost, which seeks to lock the world into eternal war. Black Ghost captures nine men and women and turns them into cyborg soldiers, but the cyborgs rebel and fight against Black Ghost.

Tsuguo Okazaki launched the Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga based on Ishinomori's original series in July 2019, and the manga ended last month.

Kazumasa Hirai and Jiro Kuwata 's 1963 8 Man manga inspired a television anime the same year. The 8 Man After original video anime debuted in 1993.

T.A. Productions released the television anime on DVD in English, and Mental Brain Media also released a selection of episodes. Mental Brain Media describes the story:

Faster than a rocket, quicker than a jet, he's the mighty robot, he's the one to get! After getting murdered by criminals, Special Agent Brady's body was discovered by super scientist Professor Genius. He transferred Agent Brady's consciousness into an enhanced crime fighting super robot named Tobor!

Image Entertainment and Discotek Media released the 8 Man After OAV on DVD in English.

