Fullmetal Alchemist Gets 1st Stage Play Adaptation in March 2023

Square Enix and Marvelous announced on Monday that they are producing the first stage play adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa 's Fullmetal Alchemist manga. The play will run at the Shin Kabuki-za in Osaka on March 8 to 12, 2023, and at the Nippon Seinen-kan Hall in Tokyo on March 17 to 26, 2023.

Sachiko Ishimaru is directing the play and is also penning the script. Yōhei Isshiki and Ryōta Hirono will both play protagonist Edward Elric. Isshiki is seen in the first image below, while Hirono is seen in the second image.







In addition, Shuto Mashima is playing Alphonse Elric, while Kōsei Sakurada is the suit actor for Alphonse. Rin Okabe from AKB48 will play Winry Rockbell. Jin Aoki and Takuma Wada are also double cast as Roy Mustang. Other cast members include Minami Tsukui , Metal Yoshida , Yūki Okamoto, Yūki Kimisawa, Motohisa Harashima, Sakurako Mizuki, Yutaka Abe, Keita Ōishi, Hikari Ono, Kurama Saō, Raima Hiramatsu, Taisei Kusano, Tomoya Hoshi, Shōgo Suzuki, Megumi Kuge, Mizuki Saitō , Himari Ogawa, Shiribiki Yuika, and Takurō Tatsumi.

Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired television anime adaptations in 2003 and 2009, two OVAs, two anime films, and a live-action film. Two live-action sequel films launched recently commemorating the 20th anniversary of the franchise . Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opened on May 20 and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opened on June 24. Similar to the 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist anime, the 2009 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime is based on Hiromu Arakawa 's original manga, although the latter hews closer to the manga's story and ending.

Source: Comic Natalie