One Piece Film Red Earns 17.356 Billion Yen, Becomes 9th All-Time Highest-Earning Film in Japan

Film surpasses earnings of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bayside Shakedown 2

One Piece Film Red has earned 17.356 billion yen (about US$116.1 million) and sold 12.5 million tickets as of Sunday. The film has now surpassed both Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Bayside Shakedown 2 to become the ninth all-time highest-earning film in Japan. The film is still the sixth all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan.

Toei opened the One Piece Film Red anime in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

Crunchyroll will release the film in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. In addition, Crunchyroll Expo Australia hosted the subtitled premiere on September 16, and Crunchyroll hosted the North American premiere in New York on October 6 (which was also the first day of New York Comic Con).

GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film Festival hosted the English dub's world premiere on October 22.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web