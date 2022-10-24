Toei Animation Revises Earnings Forecast Due to One Piece, Dragon Ball's Success

Toei Animation revised on Friday its consolidated earnings forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 2023, as well as for the second quarter from this past July-September. The company increased its sales and profit due to the success of the One Piece Film Red and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime films, both of which opened in Japan in the second quarter. Sales of both the One Piece and Dragon Ball series' domestic and overseas merchandising rights, game rights, and distribution rights have also exceeded expectations.

Consolidated sales rose from 36.7 to 42.4 billion yen (about US$247 to US$285 million) for the second quarter, and from 70 to 76 billion yen (about US$470 to US$510 million) for the full year.

For the second quarter, the forecast for operating income rose from 9.1 to 14.1 billion yen (about US$61 to US$95 million), and ordinary income rose from 9.8 billion yen to 15.5 billion yen (about US$66 to US$104 million). The net income was 7.0 billion yen (about US$47 million), an increase from 55% to 64%. For the full year, the forecast for operating income rose from 18.3 to 23.5 billion yen (about US$123 to US$158 million), for ordinary income from 18.9 to 25 billion yen (about US$127 to US$168 million), and for net income from 13.5 to 18 billion yen (about US$91 to US$121 million). These numbers represent record highs for the company.

Toei recorded a box office revenue of 22,045,453,934 billion yen (about US$151 million) for the films it has distributed in the period from January 1 to September 30 this year, already making it the company's highest-earning year in the box office.

Toei opened the One Piece Film Red anime in Japan on August 6. The film has sold a total of 11.69 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 16,247,220,400 yen (about US$112.2 million) as of October 2. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #11 all-time highest earning film in Japan. As of September 30, the film had earned 15.7 billion yen, making up more than 70% of Toei 's box office revenue for the first nine months of the year.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days. The film has earned 2,442,861,650 yen (about US$18.11 million) as of August 7. The film earned US$21,124,049 to top its opening weekend in North America. The first weekend box office alone already made it the #6 highest-grossing anime film ever at the U.S. box office. The film has also opened in Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Ireland, Chile, and other countries outside the United States with US$12.3 million (about 1.7 billion yen).

Toei will open the The First Slam Dunk film on December 3 and the Kamen Rider Geats x Revice Winter Movie 2022 film on December 23.

2009 was previously Toei 's highest-earning box office year, when it recorded 17,980,254,340 yen (about US$123 million). The company also distributed One Piece Film Strong World that year, along with films such as Tsurukidake: Ten no Ki and Kamen Rider Decade / Samurai Sentai Shinkenger .