World's End Harem Manga Enters Last Arc

The official Twitter account for LINK and Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem ( Shūmatsu no Harem ) science-fiction manga announced on Saturday that the manga will enter its final arc starting on December 4 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. Additionally, the manga will be on break and will not publish new chapters on November 6 and 20.

The manga ended its first part with the 85th chapter in June 2020, and went on hiatus. The manga resumed in May 2021, and launched its second part on the Shonen Jump+ website with a new title: Shūmatsu no Harem : After World .

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world's male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet's most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

The manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on September 2. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint will publish the manga's 13th volume in English on December 20. The manga franchise has more than 8.5 million copies in print.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2021.

LINK and SAVAN debuted a fantasy-setting spinoff titled World’s End Harem: Fantasia in 2018. The manga runs in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, and on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is also releasing that manga in English.

Okada Andō launched a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia titled Shūmatsu no Harem: Fanatasia Gakuen ( World’s End Harem: Fantasia Academy ) in Ultra Jump in May 2020, and ended the series on July 17. Kira Etō launched the third spinoff manga, World’s End Harem ~Britannia Lumiére~ ( Shūmatsu no Harem: Britannia Lumiere ) on Shonen Jump+ in June 2020, and the manga ended in August 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website published that manga in English.