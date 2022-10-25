Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023

Kai Ikada 's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ( Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi ) is getting a television anime in 2023. Ayane Sakura will star as the lead female character Minami Fuyuki.

There will be a stage event at the Jump Studio NEO area during the Jump Festa '23 event at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba on December 17-18.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on June 3, and it will publish the ninth volume on November 4.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web