Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ayane Sakura stars as Minami Fuyuki
Kai Ikada's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi) is getting a television anime in 2023. Ayane Sakura will star as the lead female character Minami Fuyuki.
There will be a stage event at the Jump Studio NEO area during the Jump Festa '23 event at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba on December 17-18.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.
Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on June 3, and it will publish the ninth volume on November 4.
