Kariage-kun Office Comedy Manga Gets 1st Live-Action Show in January

The BS Shochiku Tokyu channel and AOI Pro. announced on Wednesday that they are producing a live-action series of Masashi Ueda 's four-panel comedy Kariage-kun . The weekly series — the manga's first live-action adaptation — will premiere on BS Shochiku Tokyu on January 7, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. Junki Tozuka ( Kamen Rider Wizard, seen below) stars as the titular Kariage.

Yōhei Osabe and Masashi Komura are directing the series, while theatrical troupe Europe Kikaku and Yuka Arai are credited for the scripts, in collaboration with Makoto Ueda .

Ueda's Kariage-kun manga centers on the titular Shōta Kariage, an office worker who stirs up all sorts of trouble due to his misunderstandings and general ignorance of society.

Ueda launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 1980. In 1999, the manga moved to both Manga Town and Manga Town Original magazines. In 2010, it ended its serialization in Manga Town Original , but began serialization in Weekly Taishū while maintaining the Manga Town serialization. The manga is still ongoing with 67 volumes as of this year.

The manga inspired a 1989 television anime adaptation.

Ueda's Furiten-kun manga also inspired a film and OVA , while his Kobo-chan manga inspired a television anime. He is also currently serializing Shin Furiten-kun (New Furiten-kun ) in Takeshobo 's Manga Life .

Source: Comic Natalie