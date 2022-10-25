News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 23-29
posted on by Alex Mateo
Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU, Scarlet Nexus anime; Black Paradox, Last Gender manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Devilman BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$69.95
|October 25
|Flying Phantom Ship BDCite
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|October 25
|Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 25
|Lupin III: Dead or Alive BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|October 25
|The Princess and the Pilot BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$19.95
|October 25
|Revue Starlight: The Movie BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$39.98
|October 25
|Scarlet Nexus Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 25
|To Be Hero and To Be Heroine Collection BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|October 25
|TsukiPro the Animation 2 BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|October 25
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus Bride Graphic Novel (GN) 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 25
|Bakemonogatari GN 16Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|October 25
|Black Paradox GN (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|October 25
|Blue Lock GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 25
|Dissolving Classroom GN (hardcover)Please
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|October 25
|How Do We Relationship? GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 25
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 25
|I Was Reincarnated as the Villainess in an Otome Game but the Boys Love Me Anyway! GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|October 25
|Last Gender GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|October 25
|A Man and His Cat GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|October 25
|Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 5Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|October 25
|Momo -The Blood Taker- GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 25
|Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 1Please
|Denpa
|US$29.95
|October 25
|Necromance GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 25
|Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 25
|Parallel Paradise GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 25
|Psycho Pass: Inspector Shinya Kogami GN 5Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|October 26
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 25
|Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 25
|Sensei's Pious Lie GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|October 25
|Servamp GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 25
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 25
|Skygrazer GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|October 25
|Wandance GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 25
|Welcome to the Ballroom GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 25
|The Witches of Adamas GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 25
|Yokai Cats GN 1 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 25
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus Bride GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 25
|Black Paradox GNCite
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|October 25
|Burn the House Down GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 25
|Gamaran: Shura GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 25
|How Do We Relationship? GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 25
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 25
|It's Just Not My Night! - Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 25
|Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Lightning and Romance GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Love and Lies: The Lilina Ending GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Love and Lies: The Misaki Ending GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Me & Roboco GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 25
|Momo -The Blood Taker- GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 25
|My Tentative Name GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|My Wonderful World GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Nighttime for Just Us Two GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 25
|Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 25
|Self-Love and Lingerie: How to Love Your Coworker GN 2Please
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|October 25
|The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 26
|Wandance GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Welcome to the Ballroom GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 25
|Yokai Cats GN 1 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 25
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 25
|Baccano! Novel 20 (hardcover)Cite
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|October 25
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Flower of Happiness NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|October 25
|Katanagatari Novel 1Please
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|October 25
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 25
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 25
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 25
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 25
|Vivy prototype Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 25
|Baccano! Novel 20Cite
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|October 25
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Flower of Happiness NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 25
|Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 27
|Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World: Canto II Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 24
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 27
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 27
|Slayers Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 26
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bayonetta 3 Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|October 28
|Paradigm Paradox Switch gameCite
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|October 27
|Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|CAPCOM
|US$49.99
|October 28
|Star Ocean: The Divine Force PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|October 27
|Yomawari: Lost in the Dark Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|October 25
|Yomawari: Lost in the Dark: Deluxe Edition Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|October 25
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|My Pokémon Cookbook Book (hardcover)Please
|Insight Editions
|US$27.99
|October 25
|My Pokémon Cookbook Gift Set Book (hardcover)Cite
|Insight Editions
|US$49.99
|October 25
|One Piece Color Walk Compendium: New World to Wano Book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|October 25