×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 23-29

posted on by Alex Mateo
Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU, Scarlet Nexus anime; Black Paradox, Last Gender manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Devilman BDPlease Discotek US$69.95 October 25
Flying Phantom Ship BDCite Discotek US$24.95 October 25
Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 October 25
Lupin III: Dead or Alive BDPlease Discotek US$24.95 October 25
The Princess and the Pilot BDPlease Discotek US$19.95 October 25
Revue Starlight: The Movie BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$39.98 October 25
Scarlet Nexus Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 October 25
To Be Hero and To Be Heroine Collection BDPlease Discotek US$29.95 October 25
TsukiPro the Animation 2 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 October 25

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus Bride Graphic Novel (GN) 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 25
Bakemonogatari GN 16Cite Vertical US$12.95 October 25
Black Paradox GN (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$19.99 October 25
Blue Lock GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 25
Dissolving Classroom GN (hardcover)Please Vertical US$24.95 October 25
How Do We Relationship? GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 25
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 25
I Was Reincarnated as the Villainess in an Otome Game but the Boys Love Me Anyway! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 October 25
Last Gender GN 1Please Vertical US$12.95 October 25
A Man and His Cat GN 7Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 October 25
Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 5Please One Peace US$13.95 October 25
Momo -The Blood Taker- GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 25
Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 1Please Denpa US$29.95 October 25
Necromance GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 25
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 25
Parallel Paradise GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 25
Psycho Pass: Inspector Shinya Kogami GN 5Please Dark Horse US$11.99 October 26
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 25
Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 25
Sensei's Pious Lie GN 4Please Vertical US$24.95 October 25
Servamp GN 17Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 25
Shangri-La Frontier GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 25
Skygrazer GNPlease Vertical US$12.95 October 25
Wandance GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 25
Welcome to the Ballroom GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 25
The Witches of Adamas GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 25
Yokai Cats GN 1 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 25

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus Bride GN 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 25
Black Paradox GNCite Viz Media US$13.99 October 25
Burn the House Down GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 25
Gamaran: Shura GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 25
How Do We Relationship? GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 25
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 25
It's Just Not My Night! - Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 25
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Lightning and Romance GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Love and Lies: The Lilina Ending GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Love and Lies: The Misaki Ending GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Me & Roboco GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 25
Momo -The Blood Taker- GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 25
My Tentative Name GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
My Wonderful World GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Nighttime for Just Us Two GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 25
Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 25
Self-Love and Lingerie: How to Love Your Coworker GN 2Please Shusuisha US$6.99 October 25
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 26
Wandance GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 25
Welcome to the Ballroom GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 25
Yokai Cats GN 1 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 25

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 25
Baccano! Novel 20 (hardcover)Cite Yen Press US$19.99 October 25
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Flower of Happiness NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 October 25
Katanagatari Novel 1Please Vertical US$19.95 October 25
Loner Life in Another World Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 25
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 18Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 25
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 25
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 25
Vivy prototype Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 25
Baccano! Novel 20Cite Yen Press US$9.99 October 25
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Flower of Happiness NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 October 25
Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 27
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World: Canto II Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 24
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 27
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 27
Slayers Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 26

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bayonetta 3 Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 October 28
Paradigm Paradox Switch gameCite NIS America US$49.99 October 27
Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork CAPCOM US$49.99 October 28
Star Ocean: The Divine Force PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 October 27
Yomawari: Lost in the Dark Switch, PS4 gamePlease NIS America US$39.99 October 25
Yomawari: Lost in the Dark: Deluxe Edition Switch, PS4 gamePlease NIS America US$49.99 October 25

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
My Pokémon Cookbook Book (hardcover)Please Insight Editions US$27.99 October 25
My Pokémon Cookbook Gift Set Book (hardcover)Cite Insight Editions US$49.99 October 25
One Piece Color Walk Compendium: New World to Wano Book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$39.99 October 25
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 16-22
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives