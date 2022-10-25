Violence Jack 20XX Manga Ends on November 19

The November issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine announced on Thursday that Yū Kinutani 's Violence Jack 20XX manga will end in the magazine's December issue, which will ship on November 19. The final chapter will be 70 pages long.

The manga based on Go Nagai 's 1973 Violence Jack manga launched in Monthly Young Magazine in February 2021.

Kodansha published the first compiled book volume of Violence Jack 20XX in Japan in August 2021, and published the third volume of the manga on September 20.

The original Violence Jack manga by Go Nagai is set on a future Earth that has been ripped apart by natural disasters. Civilization has turned into a brutish nightmare of survival. Nagai penned further manga sequels, and the manga also inspired a novel series, and three OVA adaptations.

Kinuta has previously drawn the Amon - Devilman Mokushiroku: The Darkside of The Devilman and Devilman Mokushiroku: Strange Days manga, both based on Nagai's Devilman manga. He has also drawn the Steamboy manga with Katsuhiro Otomo , and also drew the manga adaptation of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex .

