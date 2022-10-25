Zero Ainan's 'Goodbye, Eden' Manga Ends

Romance sci-fi manga launched in 2020

This year's 21st issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine published the final chapter on Friday for Zero Ainan's Goodbye, Eden ( Sayonara Eden ) manga.

The manga launched in Young Gangan magazine in January 2020. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in September 2020, and the third volume on May 25.

Comikey licensed the manga and started publishing it digitally in English in May. The company describes the story:

In the middle of a long war, scientists invented a drug that transforms the fear of death into pleasure, making it possible for school girls to fight alongside men. In this world of death, drugs, and rampant sex, one girl still dreams of true love. Will she find her romantic, happy ending?