Anime NYC Hosts Studio Orange Producers Waki Kiyotaka, Yoshihiro Watanabe

The staff of Anime NYC announced on Tuesday that CG anime studio Orange chief producer Waki Kiyotaka and producer Yoshihiro Watanabe will attend this year's event in November. The producers will hold a special panel for the studio's upcoming Trigun Stampede anime at the event on Friday, November 18.

The studio is known for its adaptation of Haruko Ishikawa's Land of the Lustrous manga, Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga, and most recent, the Netflix series Godzilla Singular Point . The studio is producing the Trigun Stampede anime, which will premiere in January 2023. The studio has also done CG work for parts of various anime productions as far back as 2004's Aquarion television series.

Anime NYC will screen the world premiere of the High Card anime with original authors Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno , and producer Hiroki Okamoto . The event will also host Studio Trigger staff members Hiromi Wakabayashi , Shigeto Koyama , and Sushio , Mob Psycho 100 voice actor Setsuo Ito , Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway director Shuko Murase , Poupelle of Chimney Town creator Akihiro Nishino , Blue Reflection designer Mel Kishida , Final Fantasy XV composer Yoko Shimomura , and Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama .

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at New York City's Javits Center.