Seven Seas Licenses 2nd Lupin III Manga Collection

What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says , Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Lupin III ( Lupin the 3rd ): Thick as Thieves - The Classic Manga Collection , What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says , and Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher manga.

Seven Seas also revealed that it will release the print edition of Ichi Yukishiro 's The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter , which J-Novel Club is releasing digitally. The first print volume is slated for March 2023.

Seven Seas will release Lupin III ( Lupin the 3rd ): Thick as Thieves - The Classic Manga Collection in a large-trim hardcover, as well as a digital edition in July 2023. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Monkey Punch 's immortal creations are among the most beloved characters of all time, from master thief Lupin III to his trusted sidekicks and tenacious rivals. Seven Seas is proud to present the follow-up to last year's hit Greatest Heists with this second “best of” release. Thick as Thieves is another curated collection of some of Monkey Punch 's best stories and chapters of Lupin III from throughout the classic manga's history, featuring all-new translations in a beautiful oversized hardcover. Let this iconic manga steal your heart all over again!

The manga is the second volume in a special collection of Monkey Punch 's original manga, titled Lupin III Kessakushū (Masterpiece Collection) in Japan, published in Japan as a tribute to his legacy after his passing in 2019. The second volume shipped in Japan in October 2021. The first voluime shipped in July 2019. Seven Seas shipped the first volume in English in November 2021.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Omu the Rice's What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says ( Unmei o Shinjinai Kare ga Iu ni wa ) manga both digitally and in print in June 2023. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Kosuke has an unusual ability: he can see the red string of fate that connects soulmates. Much to his misfortune, he falls in love with Yuka, whose string of fate clearly doesn't lead back to him. He hides his feelings for her, until the day when a fortune teller says to Yuka that her destined lover is nearby–and she thinks it's Kosuke! If this is Kosuke's chance to pursue the woman he loves, will he have to fight destiny to be with her?

Omu the Rice launched the manga in Kadokawa 's web manga site pixiv Sylph in April 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on March 22.



Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Tama Mizuki's Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher ( Motoyan Papa to Hitsuji-sensei ) both digitally and in print in August 2023. Seven Seas describes the manga:

In high school, studious Hitsuji had a secret crush on one of his guy friends–a friendly delinquent named Hatoyama–but never confessed. Years later, Hitsuji is a slightly anxious but responsible adult who found his calling as an elementary school teacher. One of his young students is upset with a sloppy and nonconformist dad–who turns out to be Hatoyama! When Hitsuji learns that Hatoyama is struggling to raise his son as a single parent, Hitsuji helps him out, first as a teacher and then as a friend who can teach Hatoyama how to clean his home and cook actual vegetables. As the men grow closer, some of Hitsuji's anxieties begin to melt around the welcoming (and grateful) Hatoyama. What will become of the feelings Hitsuji used to harbor for his first love?