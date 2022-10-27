An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Light Novels Have Anime in the Works

Novel series about socially awkward evil sorcerer launched in 2017

The official Twitter account of Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire magazine announced on Thursday that an anime adaptation of Fuminori Teshima 's An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride light novel series is in the works.

Hobby Japan published the light novel series' first volume in Japan in February 2017, and will publish the 16th volume on November 1.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novel in English. The company published the light novel's first volume in November 2019, and will publish the 13th volume on November 1. It describes the story:

Zagan is a super powerful sorcerer, but lives as a recluse. And now he faces his greatest test… falling in love! Zagan is feared by the masses as an evil sorcerer. Both socially awkward and foulmouthed, he spends his days studying sorcery while beating down any trespassers within his domain. One day he's invited to a dark auction, and what he finds there is an elven slave girl of peerless beauty, Nephy. Having fallen in love at first sight, Zagan uses up his entire fortune to purchase her, but being a poor conversationalist, he has no idea how to properly interact with her. Thus, the awkward cohabitation of a sorcerer who has no idea how to convey his love and his slave who yearns for her master but has no idea how to appeal to him begins.

Hako Itagaki launched the light novel's manga adaptation on Comic Fire in February 2018. Hobby Japan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2018, and will publish the ninth volume on November 1.

J-Novel Club published the manga's first compiled book volume in English digitally in July 2021, and published the eighth volume on October 12.