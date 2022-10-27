Toonami Airs Made in Abyss Season 2 on November 5

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block revealed on Wednesday that it will begin airing Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ( Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ), the second television anime season based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga, on November 5 at 12:30 a.m. EDT (effectively, November 6).

The full lineup for November 5 includes:

The second season of Made in Abyss premiered on July 6. HIDIVE streamed the series as it airs in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the second season for release in digital and home video this year.

The anime features a mostly returning staff, as well as a returning cast. Riko Azuna performs the opening theme song "Katachi" and MYTH&ROID perform the ending theme song "Endless Embrace."

The first 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

In the story of Made in Abyss , an enormous pit and cave system called the "Abyss" is the only unexplored place in the world. Strange and wonderful creatures reside in its depths, and it is full of precious relics that current humans are unable to make. The mysteries of the Abyss fascinate humans, and they head down to explore. The adventurers who venture into pit are known as "Cave Raiders." A little orphan girl named Riko lives in the town of Ōrth on the edge of the Abyss. Her dream is to become a Cave Raider like her mother and solve the mysteries of the cave system. One day, Riko starts exploring the caves and discovers a robot who resembles a human boy.