Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Smartphone Game's Trailer Reveals Delay to Spring 2023

Game was scheduled for 2022 launch

The official website for the Jujutsu Kaisen : Phantom Parade role-playing game for iOS and Android began streaming the second promotional video on Friday, and it reveals that the game has been delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to "further improve the quality."

The cast includes (pictured below from left to right):

Rina Satou as Saki Rindo

as Saki Rindo Kōtarō Nishiyama as Kaito Yūki

as Kaito Yūki Rikiya Koyama as Kensuke Nagino

Saki and Kaito are first-year students at the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School's Fukuoka branch school, and Kensuke is the branch school's president.

Sumzap is developing the smartphone game based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Shueisha has revealed character visuals for Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami, and stated more characters will also appear in the game.

Eve performs the theme song "Avant." Eve also performed the anime's first opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan."

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal…

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The anime will get a second season in 2023. The season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will adapt both the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc.

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.