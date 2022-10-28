Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Game Gets PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Releases

XSEED Games announced on Friday that it will release the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life farming life sim remake of the original 2003 GameCube game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in summer 2023 in North America. Marvelous will release the game in Europe and Australia. The companies will launch the Nintendo Switch version simultaneously. XSEED Games streamed a trailer:

Nintendo describes the game:

After each day's work on the farm is done, you can go fishing, hunt for ancient treasures at the local dig site, or chat with your friends in town to build precious memories. And when the years have passed, your child will be old enough to choose a career for themselves... Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell.

This remake of a beloved classic features plenty of new events, enhanced festivals, more recipes to cook, and a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops. Looking for more to do around the farm? Take pictures of your family with the new camera feature, dress up in your favorite outfits, or help your fellow residents with their requests. Whether this is your first STORY OF SEASONS adventure or you're returning to Forgotten Valley, a wonderful life awaits you.