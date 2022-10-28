News
Sweat and Soap's Kintetsu Yamada Launches New Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
This year's 48th issue of Kodansha's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Kintetsu Yamada (Sweat and Soap, pictured right) is launching a new manga titled Telework Yotabanashi (Telework Gossip) in the magazine's next issue on November 2.
The romantic comedy follows a man who works from home. With more free time, he gets to know his female neighbor.
Yamada launched Sweat and Soap (Ase to Sekken) in Kodansha's Morning and D Morning magazines in 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 11th and final compiled volume shipped in May 2021. The manga got a new chapter in Yamada's short story collection book that shipped on January 21. The series inspired a live-action series in MBS' "Drama Tokku" programming block in February.
Kodansha USA published the manga in English.
Yamada debuted a new manga digitally titled Kasane to Subaru (Kasane and Subaru) last December.
Source: Morning issue 48