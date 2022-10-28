Sweat and Soap's Kintetsu Yamada Launches New Manga

Telework Yotabanashi romantic comedy debuts on November 2

This year's 48th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Kintetsu Yamada ( Sweat and Soap , pictured right) is launching a new manga titled Telework Yotabanashi (Telework Gossip) in the magazine's next issue on November 2.

The romantic comedy follows a man who works from home. With more free time, he gets to know his female neighbor.

Yamada launched Sweat and Soap ( Ase to Sekken ) in Kodansha 's Morning and D Morning magazines in 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 11th and final compiled volume shipped in May 2021. The manga got a new chapter in Yamada's short story collection book that shipped on January 21. The series inspired a live-action series in MBS ' "Drama Tokku" programming block in February.

Kodansha USA published the manga in English.

Yamada debuted a new manga digitally titled Kasane to Subaru (Kasane and Subaru) last December.