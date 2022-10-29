Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novels Get TV Anime by MAPPA in January

MAPPA announced on Saturday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Ren Eguchi and illustrator Masa 's Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill ( Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi ) light novel series. The anime will premiere on Tokyo TV and other channels in January 2023.

The anime stars:

Yūma Uchida as Mukouda (Mukouda Tsuyoshi)



Satoshi Hino as Fel



Hina Kino as Sui



Kiyoshi Matsuda ( RE-MAIN , Kakegurui season 2, Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin , xxxHOLiC , Shirobako ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nao Ōtsu ( BEASTARS both seasons) is adapting Masa 's original character designs for animation. Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Domestic Girlfriend ), Kana Utatade ( KanadeYUK ), and Kuricorder Quartet ( tsuritama ) are composing the music.

Other staff members include:

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novel series and K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Mukouda Tsuyoshi was nothing special in modern Japan, so when he was summoned to a world of swordplay and sorcery, he thought he was ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Too bad the kingdom that summoned him only got him by mistake! Not only was he not one of the three summoned heroes, but his stats were laughable compared to theirs. On top of that, there's something really sketchy about this kingdom... "Ah, these people are the kind to try and use the Hero," he realized, and immediately left to make his own way in this other world. The only thing Mukouda can rely on is his unique skill: the "Online Supermarket," a skill that allows him to buy modern goods in a fantasy world. It's useless for combat, but if he plays his cards right, he could lead a comfortable life, maybe? At least, that's what Mukouda thinks, but it turns out modern food bought with this skill has some absurd effects! What happens when Mukouda introduces ridiculously tasty modern cooking to a fantasy world like this? He gets some ridiculous repeat customers begging for more...!

Eguchi started publishing the novels on the "Shosetsu ni Narō" website in 2016, and Overlap is publishing the novels in print. Overlap is also publishing K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in Japan, as well as Momo Futaba's Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi Sui no Daibōken spinoff manga.

