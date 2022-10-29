Final Fantasy XIV Academia Eorzea Manga Starts Final Chapter

Esora Amaichi launched spinoff manga about characters in school setting in December 2021

Square Enix 's Manga UP! app revealed on Friday that the Final Fantasy XIV Shiritsu Eorzea Gakuen ( Final Fantasy XIV Academia Eorzea ) spinoff manga will launch the first part of its seventh and final chapter on November 11. The app did not state how many parts the final chapter will have (the previous sixth chapter had three parts).

Esora Amaichi is drawing the manga, under supervision from the "FFXIV Team." The manga launched on December 24, and updates every other Friday.

Square Enix previously stated that it is currently undetermined if the manga will release in other regions outside Japan. Square Enix describes the manga:

The school lives of Alphinaud, Alisaie, and other FFXIV characters debut in a new manga series on the Manga UP! smartphone app!

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. Square Enix has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" on December 7. The game recorded 27 million registered accounts worldwide earlier this month.

Square Enix announced in February that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.