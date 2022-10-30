Anime NYC Cancels Poupelle of Chimney Town Screening, Creator Akihiro Nishino's Appearance

Convention takes place at Javits Center on November 18-20

The staff of Anime NYC announced on Twitter on Friday that the event will no longer host Akihiro Nishino — creator of the Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book — at the event due to a schedule change. The event has also canceled the screening of Studio 4°C 's anime film of the book.

The Twitter post stated that the convention "hope[s] to screen this movie in the future."

Anime NYC will screen the world premiere of the High Card anime with original authors Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno , and producer Hiroki Okamoto . The event will also host Studio Trigger staff members Hiromi Wakabayashi , Shigeto Koyama , and Sushio ; Studio Orange 's chief producer Waki Kiyotaka and producer Yoshihiro Watanabe ; Mob Psycho 100 voice actor Setsuo Ito ; Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway director Shuko Murase ; Blue Reflection designer Mel Kishida ; Final Fantasy XV composer Yoko Shimomura ; and Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama .

Crunchyroll will screen the world premiere of the first two episodes of Tomo-chan Is a Girl! television anime, and the U.S. premiere of the Laid-Back Camp the Movie ( Eiga Yurukyan△ ) anime film at the event.

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at New York City's Javits Center.