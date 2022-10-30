News
Anime NYC Cancels Poupelle of Chimney Town Screening, Creator Akihiro Nishino's Appearance
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The staff of Anime NYC announced on Twitter on Friday that the event will no longer host Akihiro Nishino — creator of the Poupelle of Chimney Town (Entotsu-chō no Poupelle) picture book — at the event due to a schedule change. The event has also canceled the screening of Studio 4°C's anime film of the book.
The Twitter post stated that the convention "hope[s] to screen this movie in the future."
Anime NYC will screen the world premiere of the High Card anime with original authors Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno, and producer Hiroki Okamoto. The event will also host Studio Trigger staff members Hiromi Wakabayashi, Shigeto Koyama, and Sushio; Studio Orange's chief producer Waki Kiyotaka and producer Yoshihiro Watanabe; Mob Psycho 100 voice actor Setsuo Ito; Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway director Shuko Murase; Blue Reflection designer Mel Kishida; Final Fantasy XV composer Yoko Shimomura; and Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama.
Crunchyroll will screen the world premiere of the first two episodes of Tomo-chan Is a Girl! television anime, and the U.S. premiere of the Laid-Back Camp the Movie (Eiga Yurukyan△) anime film at the event.
This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at New York City's Javits Center.
Source: Anime NYC's Twitter account