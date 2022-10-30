Banished From The Heroes' Party Anime Gets 2nd Season

Creators, season 1's director, head writer, designer, main cast celebrate news

The staff for the television anime of Zappon and Yasumo 's Banished From The Heroes' Party ( Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita ) light novel series announced on Monday that a second season has been green-lit. Zappon , Yasumo , the first season's director Makoto Hoshino , series script supervisor Megumi Shimizu , character designer Ruriko Watanabe , main cast, and the manga adaptation's artist Masahiro Ikeno posted messages celebrating the news:

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Red was once a member of the Hero's party, a powerful group destined to save the world from the evil forces of Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord. That is, until one of his comrades kicked him out. Hoping to live the easy life on the frontier, Red's new goal is to open an apothecary. However, keeping the secret of his former life may not be as simple as he thinks. Especially when the beautiful Rit, an adventurer from his past, shows up and asks to move in with him!

Makoto Hoshino ( DamePri Anime Caravan , KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will ) directed the first season at Wolfsbane and Studio Flad . Megumi Shimizu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will ) was in charge of the series scripts. Ruriko Watanabe ( KutsuDaru. , DamePri Anime Caravan ) designed the characters.

Funimation streamed the first season as it aired in Japan in fall of 2021. (The show's staff had delayed the anime from July to October of that year due to "various circumstances.") Crunchyroll is now streaming the season.

Zappon began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Nārō" website in October 2017, where it is still continuing. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Yasumo beginning with the first volume in June 2018. Masahiro Ikeno launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2018. The franchise has over 2.2 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release