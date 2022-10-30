Hina Change's Gaku Kajikawa Launches New Manga in November

Human drama manga centers on young girl, maid robot living together

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh magazine announced on Thursday that manga creator Gaku Kajikawa will launch a new manga titled Daddy's Sexy Dolls ( Papa no Sexy Doll ) in the magazine's January 2023 issue, which will ship on November 26. Kajikawa also posted a tweet of the magazine's announcement.

The human drama manga is about Riona, a young lady who lost her mother at a young age and is seeking love and affection. To help around the house, her father purchases an emotionless maid robot named Forty. The two girls start living together, and start discovering things about each other.

Kajikawa launched the Hina Change manga on Shonen Jump+ in Japanese in June 2019, and MANGA Plus started serializing the manga in English the same month. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in November 2019, and the third and final volume shipped in July 2020.